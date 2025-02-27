MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 27 February 2025

Dictation on Apple shows ‘racist’ as ‘Trump’, sparks controversy and concern

An Apple spokeswoman blamed the issue on phonetic overlap between the two words, and said the company was working on a fix

Tripp Mickle, Eli Tan Published 27.02.25, 06:51 AM
An Apple engineer tests an iPhone 16e and the newC1 cellular modem at an Apple lab in Sunnyvale, California.

An Apple engineer tests an iPhone 16e and the newC1 cellular modem at an Apple lab in Sunnyvale, California. Reuters

While using Apple’s automatic dictation feature to send messages on Tuesday, some iPhone users reported seeing a peculiar bug: the word “racist” temporarily appearing as “Trump”, before quickly correcting itself.

The message blip, which was replicated several times by The New York Times, provoked controversy after appearing in a viral TikTok post, raising questions about Apple’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Apple spokeswoman blamed the issue on phonetic overlap between the two words, and said the company was working on a fix.

The issue appeared to begin after an update to Apple’s servers, said John Burkey, the founder of Wonderrush.ai, an artificial intelligence start-up, and a former member of Apple’s Siri team who is still in regular contact with the team.

But he said that it was unlikely that the data that Apple has collected for its artificial intelligence offerings was causing the problem, and the word correcting itself was likely an indication that the issue was not just technical. Instead, he said, there was probably software code somewhere on Apple’s systems that caused iPhones to write the word “Trump” when someone said “racist”.

“This smells like a serious prank,” Burkey said. “The only question is: Did someone slip this into the data or slip into the code?”

The issue was the latest stumble at Apple since the company introduced a new AI system last year called Apple Intelligence. Last month, the company said it would disable one of the system’s signature capabilities: summarising news notifications. It did so after the system inaccurately summarised news headlines from several media outlets.

In 2018, Siri was the centre of another controversy when the voice assistant displayed a nude image in response to the question: “Who is Donald Trump?” The bug was linked to rogue Wikipedia editors who had changed the source of Siri’s information. The latest issue started appearing on phones after Apple said that it would invest $500 billion in the US over the next four years.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Apple Donald Trump Racist
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahakumbh spectacle ends, but scepticism over 'VVIP culture' lingers till last day

There was simmering apprehension about a surge of pilgrims on the last day of the mega religious carnival that has been billed as a “once in 144 years” event, especially with the memory of the two stampedes still fresh
Mamallapuram: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay after TVK's second anniversary celebration function, in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Two parties are fighting like kindergarten kids, trivialising serious issue of language row

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT