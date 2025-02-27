Dictation on Apple shows ‘racist’ as ‘Trump’, sparks controversy and concern

While using Apple’s automatic dictation feature to send messages on Tuesday, some iPhone users reported seeing a peculiar bug: the word “racist” temporarily appearing as “Trump”, before quickly correcting itself.

The message blip, which was replicated several times by The New York Times, provoked controversy after appearing in a viral TikTok post, raising questions about Apple’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

An Apple spokeswoman blamed the issue on phonetic overlap between the two words, and said the company was working on a fix.

The issue appeared to begin after an update to Apple’s servers, said John Burkey, the founder of Wonderrush.ai, an artificial intelligence start-up, and a former member of Apple’s Siri team who is still in regular contact with the team.

But he said that it was unlikely that the data that Apple has collected for its artificial intelligence offerings was causing the problem, and the word correcting itself was likely an indication that the issue was not just technical. Instead, he said, there was probably software code somewhere on Apple’s systems that caused iPhones to write the word “Trump” when someone said “racist”.

“This smells like a serious prank,” Burkey said. “The only question is: Did someone slip this into the data or slip into the code?”

The issue was the latest stumble at Apple since the company introduced a new AI system last year called Apple Intelligence. Last month, the company said it would disable one of the system’s signature capabilities: summarising news notifications. It did so after the system inaccurately summarised news headlines from several media outlets.

In 2018, Siri was the centre of another controversy when the voice assistant displayed a nude image in response to the question: “Who is Donald Trump?” The bug was linked to rogue Wikipedia editors who had changed the source of Siri’s information. The latest issue started appearing on phones after Apple said that it would invest $500 billion in the US over the next four years.

New York Times News Service