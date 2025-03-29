Columbia University’s interim president steps down amid controversy over Gaza protests

Columbia University's interim president, Katrina Armstrong, has stepped down, the college said, at a time when the New York-based institution is facing intense pressure from both the government and rights advocates over how it responds to last year's Gaza protests.

Armstrong is returning to lead the university's Irving Medical Center, Columbia University said in a statement on Friday. It did not give a reason for the change.

"Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed Acting President, effective immediately, and will serve until the Board completes its presidential search," it said.

The administration of President Donald Trump canceled $400 million in federal funding for Columbia, saying the university did not do enough to combat antisemitism and student safety amid last year's campus protests over Israel's war in Gaza.

Columbia last week agreed to make changes demanded by the Trump administration, sparking anger from rights advocates, who called it an assault on free speech.

In a campus-wide email at the time, Armstrong wrote that the her priorities were "to advance our mission, ensure uninterrupted academic activities, and make every student, faculty, and staff member safe and welcome on our campus."

Columbia was at the center of Gaza encampment protests in the summer of 2024 that spread around the United States. Protesters demanded an end to Israel's military assault on Gaza and urged their colleges to divest from companies with ties to Israel.