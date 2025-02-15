MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 February 2025

China to 'play along to the end' with US as trade war between the two seems close

China has developed and grown by overcoming difficulties and obstacles, and will not be afraid, says foreign minister Wang Yi in front of US Vice President JD Vance

Reuters Published 15.02.25, 03:02 PM
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 14, 2025.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 14, 2025. Reuters

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China will "play along to the end" if the United States is bent on suppressing the country even though Beijing does not wish to be in conflict with Washington.

Wang, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said China would respond resolutely to unilateral "bullying" practices, but hopes the U.S. can work together with it in the same direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump slapped an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods despite having what he had described as a "good" telephone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping weeks earlier.

The levies spurred China to hit back with up to 15% in duties on some U.S. imports, reigniting fears of a full-blown trade war between the world's largest economies.

In the weeks before Trump was sworn in, the Biden administration declared more curbs on advanced technology that can be sold to China, in further efforts to stop Chinese firms from developing high-tech chips that can be used by Chinese military applications.

Beijing said the curbs had been part of a long-running plan to contain the technological progress of China.

China has developed and grown by overcoming difficulties and obstacles, and will not be afraid, Wang said at the Munich conference, whose attendees included U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Also Read

Wang then cited several Chinese sayings, including one from the first chapter of the Chinese classic, the Book of Changes, as the I Ching is known: "The movement of Heaven is full of vigour. Thus the gentleman (follows suit and) makes himself strong and untiring."

"These lines are hard to translate, you can get DeepSeek to help," Wang said with a smile.

DeepSeek is an artificial intelligence app developed by China despite U.S. chip curbs, an app that is threatening to challenge the dominance of U.S. generative AI chatbots including ChatGPT.

RELATED TOPICS

Tariffs Donald Trump JD Vance Wang Yi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘The WTO is toast’: What happens to global trade after Trump announces tariffs on imports

President Trump, who disabled the World Trade Organization during his first term, is going after international free trade rules in place since the 1940s
President Droupadi Murmu addresses a gathering at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of BIT Mesra, in Ranchi, Jharkhand on February 15, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Future going to be dramatic with advances in AI. Govt to integrate AI into higher education

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT