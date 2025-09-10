China, Russia, India call for calm in Nepal after violent protests, PM Oli’s resignation

China, Russia and India have called for restraint and peaceful resolution in Nepal as the Himalayan nation grapples with political turmoil following violent protests that left 25 people dead and prompted the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Beijing expressed hope that Nepal would quickly restore stability.

“China and Nepal are traditional friendly neighbours,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters on Wednesday. “We hope all sections of Nepal will properly handle domestic issues, restore social order and regional stability as soon as possible.”

Lin did not address Oli’s resignation.

During his China visit, Oli signed the framework for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Xi Jinping's pet project. It secured debt-burdened Nepal a $41 million in financial assistance.

The former prime minister, known for strengthening Nepal’s ties with China, stepped down on Tuesday after demonstrators stormed his office demanding accountability for the deaths of protesters killed during police action a day earlier.

The protests erupted over corruption allegations and a controversial social media ban, which was lifted Monday night. Despite Oli’s resignation, demonstrations have continued in several cities, prompting curfews.

Lin said there were no reports of Chinese casualties and confirmed that the Chinese embassy in Nepal has launched an emergency protection mechanism.

Chinese nationals have been urged to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary outings and follow security advisories.

“Chinese institutions and citizens are reminded to take earnest measures for security protection,” Lin said, adding that those in need should contact the embassy.

Russia also voiced concern, calling for a lawful and peaceful resolution of the crisis. “The Russian side urges a peaceful resolution of the internal political crisis within the framework of the national laws and hopes for a speedy normalisation of the situation in the friendly country,” said the Russian foreign ministry.

Moscow is monitoring developments closely, noting that the protests had escalated into “mass rioting with casualties”.

It reported no Russian citizens among the victims and confirmed calm around its embassy in Kathmandu.

Russian nationals have been advised against visiting Nepal and those already in the country were urged to avoid crowded areas, follow local directives and remain vigilant.

India issued a similar appeal for calm, expressing condolences for the loss of lives. “We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives,” the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,” the MEA said, urging Indian nationals in Nepal to observe safety guidelines.

India advised its citizens to defer travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. “Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution,” the advisory stated.

The escalating unrest comes after Oli’s return from China, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and a military parade marking the victory over Japan in World War II.

With inputs from Agencies