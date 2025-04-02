MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 02 April 2025

China holds military drill around Taiwan

'This is firm punishment for the Lai Ching-te administration’s rampant ‘pro-independence’ provocations,' Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the Chinese government’s office on Taiwanese affairs, said in a statement

Chris Buckley Published 02.04.25, 08:11 AM
Representational image

Representational image Sourced by the Telegraph

China launched military exercises pressing in on Taiwan on Tuesday, sending warships and fighter planes in what Beijing said was a warning to the island democracy’s president, Lai Ching-te, after he called China a “foreign hostile force.”

Chinese land, navy, air and missile forces would “approach close” to Taiwan and practice “seizure of overall control, strikes on sea and land targets, and the blockade and control of key areas and lanes” at sea, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army regional command that oversees Taiwan, said in a statement issued on Chinese state-run media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, China’s military does not spell out why it holds drills. This time, officials and state media reports were clear: “This is firm punishment for the Lai Ching-te administration’s rampant ‘pro-independence’ provocations,” Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the Chinese government’s office on Taiwanese affairs, said in a statement.

Zhu singled out a speech by Lai on March 13 in which he described China as a “foreign hostile force” and laid out 17 measures that Lai said would combat deepening Chinese subversion and spying in Taiwan. Those included restoring military tribunals for cases against military personnel who spy and strengthening oversight of cultural, political and religious exchanges with China. Beijing says that Taiwan is its territory, and that it will eventually absorb the island, by force if Chinese leaders deem that necessary.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

China
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Razing of homes 'inhuman, illegal': Bulldozer action shocks Supreme Court's conscience

The court awarded a compensation of ₹10 lakh to each family, to be paid within six weeks, saying it was the only way of teaching a lesson to the authorities for their 'highhandedness' and ensuring that they follow the due process of the law
Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. 
Quote left Quote right

It is unfortunate that for the first time in history, the govt has made a record delay in census

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT