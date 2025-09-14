‘China does not plan wars’: Beijing hits back at Donald Trump's 100% tariff call

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Saturday cautioned that conflicts cannot solve global problems and warned that sanctions often make them worse.

Speaking during a state visit to Slovenia, he responded to Trump’s latest appeal for a coordinated effort against Russia’s energy trade.

"China does not participate in or plan wars, and what China does is to encourage peace talks and promote political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue," ANI reported quoting Wang Yi.

Wang Yi also highlighted that in the present times, the international situation is characterised by intertwined chaos and continuous conflicts.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Nato members to halt purchases of Russian oil and impose sanctions on those who do so. He also threatened to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, since Beijing is the biggest buyer of Russian oil.

US and Chinese officials will meet in Madrid on Sunday over longstanding trade irritants, a looming divestiture deadline for Chinese short video app TikTok.

The most likely result of the Madrid talks is seen as another extension of a deadline for the popular TikTok app's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest its US operations by September 17 or face a US shutdown.

The talks in the Spanish capital mark the fourth time in four months that US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and trade representative Jamieson Greer have met with Chinese vice premier He Lifeng in European cities to try to keep a fractured US-China trade relationship from collapsing under President Trump's tariffs.

Washington has already slapped steep tariffs on India for importing Russian crude but has yet to extend similar measures to Beijing, a country that considers itself Moscow’s “all-weather” partner.

The US on Friday urged G7 countries — including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, most of whom are also Nato members — to step up pressure on Russia by imposing tariffs on India and China, both major buyers of Russian oil.

Earlier this week, Wang Yi spoke with US state secretary Marco Rubio, stressing the need for both giants to move forward together "without deviating from their courses or losing speed.”