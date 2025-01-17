MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
China successfully launches Pakistani satellite 'PRSC-EO1' into space

The rocket also carried two other satellites - Tianlu-1 and Lantan-1. This launch marked the 556th flight mission involving the Long March carrier rocket series.

PTI Published 17.01.25, 12:43 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

China successfully launched a Pakistani satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Friday.

The satellite, named PRSC-EO1, was launched at 12:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China has been launching satellites for Pakistan in the last few years broadening their all-weather alliance into the space arena.

Last year, China launched a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan.

In 2018, China sent two Pakistan satellites into orbit. The PRSS-1, Pakistan's first optical remote sensing satellite, and the PakTES-1A, a smaller observation craft.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

