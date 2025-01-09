BSF and BGB meet in Bengal's Petrapole to address objections over India-Bangladesh border fence

Amidst recent objections by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over the Border Security Force's (BSF) attempts to erect fences in certain areas along the India-Bangladesh border, the two forces held an informal meeting at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Petrapole in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

The pre-scheduled meeting, aimed at fostering mutual cooperation and enhancing coordination along the border, was attended by BSF South Bengal Frontier inspector-general Maninder PS Pawar and BGB brigadier-general Mohammad Humayun Kabir.

The discussions between the two forces focused on effective border management, measures to prevent illegal crossings, combating cross-border crimes, and fostering a secure and peaceful environment in the region, a statement by the BSF South Bengal Frontier said.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of recent instances of BGB raising objections to BSF's efforts to build border fences in certain areas along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Pawar emphasised the importance of mutual cooperation in ensuring the stability and prosperity of border regions, while Kabir expressed the BGB's readiness to work closely with their Indian counterparts to resolve issues amicably, the statement added.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and pledged to enhance joint efforts to address border challenges, it added.

The fencing work in Sukdevpur area of Malda's Kaliachak III block was briefly paused on Monday after the BGB claimed it was being conducted on Bangladeshi territory. However, the issue was resolved through discussions, and construction resumed without further disruptions on Tuesday.

The BSF officials on Wednesday had said the construction of a barbed wire fence along the India-Bangladesh border in Malda district has resumed peacefully, after a temporary halt following objections from the BGB.

In response to reports in a section of the Bangladeshi press alleging that the BGB had taken control of a 5-km stretch of Indian land along the International Border, the BSF on Tuesday dismissed the claims as "baseless and irresponsible."

