regular-article-logo Saturday, 06 September 2025

Blast during cricket match in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kills one, injures several

The blast occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district

PTI Published 06.09.25, 09:40 PM
Representational image

At least one person was killed and several others injured in an explosion while a cricket match was being played in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.

The blast occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district. Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed that the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device, the Dawn newspaper reported.

A man was killed while several others, including children, sustained injuries, police said. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

