Bangladesh launches ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ as violence spreads across country

Security agencies in Bangladesh launched a nationwide operation, codenamed "Operation Devil Hunt," on Saturday to maintain law and order following violent clashes in Gazipur.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs, where officials reviewed Friday night's attack on students and locals.

"Operation Devil Hunt" will be carried out in coordination with joint forces, The Daily Star reported quoting a ministry statement. Further details are expected to be announced in a press briefing on Sunday.

The clashes erupted around 9:00 pm Friday near the residence of former liberation war affairs minister A.K.M. Mozammel Haque.

Per reports, a mosque loudspeaker announcement warning of robbers led to an altercation between locals and student protesters.

At least 15 people sustained injuries and were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

The escalation in violence comes amid growing unrest across Bangladesh. On Wednesday evening, a group of attackers stormed the residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.

Local media reported that the mob forcibly entered the premises, vandalised a memorial inside, and set the historic building on fire. The interim government accused former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of inciting unrest from exile through provocative statements.

Since Wednesday night, mobs have also targeted homes and businesses linked to Hasina’s Awami League, setting several properties on fire in what appears to be a coordinated campaign.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has vowed to curb the violence and restore order.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 following a student-led mass uprising that ended her 15-year rule.

Concerns over the deteriorating situation have been raised by major opposition parties and neighbouring India, particularly regarding the attack on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s former residence.