Bangladesh: Interim government blames Awami League for Gopalganj violence, extends curfew

The interim government of Bangladesh issued a police statement on Thursday evening detailing the previous day’s violence.

The statement released on the social media page of the interim government’s chief adviser Mohammad Yunus said 20 arrests have been made till now over Wednesday’s violence and curfew has been extended in Gopalganj till 6pm, Bangladesh time.

Police and BGB combined force of 1,507 personnel is posted at the district to maintain law and order.

The report blamed the banned Awami League for the violence in which four people were killed without naming the former ruling party.

“The security forces and local administration had taken adequate security measures. A group of terrorists belonging to a banned organisation set ablaze a police vehicle at Ulpur in Gopalganj. Two policemen and a police observer sustained injuries,” the statement says.

According to the statement, at Kansur bus stand on the Gopalganj-Tekerhat road a leader of the banned Chhatra League, Md. Omar Farooque Khan along with 40-50 others blocked the road with trees and set them on fire. A government vehicle was also damaged.

At 11.30 am, another group of around 2,800-3,000 Awami League supporters blocked the Kotalipara-Paisar Haat road. Ten minutes later an armed group blocked the Gaopalganj-Kotalipara road.

When the National Citizen Party leaders arrived at the public meeting site, about 50-60 League supporters hurled Molotov cocktails and launched an attack on the dais.

At the Satpar market area in Gopalganj, more Molotov cocktails were hurled and motorbikes set on fire.

When the convoy carrying NCP leaders including party convenor Nahid Islam reached Gopalganj ferry ghat on the way to Madaripur, alleged League supporters blocked the convoy.

The statement said, officers from the army and the police tried to pacify the crows but they hurled stones at the military and the police accompanying the convoy.

The mob had allegedly tried to attack the Gopalganj prison and other government offices as well.

The police have claimed the League supporters did not allow the post mortem of the four people who were killed in Wednesday’s firing.

“Had the administration and the intelligence agencies taken the correct steps at the right time this situation could have been avoided. The interim government and the administration have to take the blame. We want a proper investigation and trial of the terrorists involved in Wednesday’s violence,” NCP convenor Nahid Islam wrote on his Facebook page.