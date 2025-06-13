Bangla Tagore attack ‘disgrace’: India condemns vandalism, urges Bangladesh to act fast

India on Thursday viewed the vandalisation of the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore in the Sirajganj district as part of the broad pattern of “systematic attempts by extremists to erase the symbols of tolerance and eviscerate the syncretic culture and cultural legacy of Bangladesh”.

Responding to a question on the vandalisation, external affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said: “We strongly condemn the despicable attack and vandalisation of the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore by a mob on June 8, 2025…. The violent act is a disgrace to the memory and the inclusive philosophy and teachings that the Nobel laureate espoused in Bangladesh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiswal said India urges the interim government to rein in the extremists and take strict action against the perpetrators to prevent a recurrence of such incidents that “sadly have become a repetitive feature”.

The Rabindra Kachharibari — a memorial museum — was attacked by a mob on Sunday after an argument broke out between the staff and a local visitor over the parking of a motorcycle.

Bangladesh newspaper The Daily Star said a case was filed on Thursday against “50 to 60 people, including 10 named individuals…”.

The paper also quoted the officer in charge of the police station as stating that nobody has been arrested yet.

The museum has been closed since the vandalism.