MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 13 June 2025

Bangla Tagore attack ‘disgrace’: India condemns vandalism, urges Bangladesh to act fast

External affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal says India urges the interim government to rein in the extremists and take strict action against the perpetrators to prevent a recurrence of such incidents that 'sadly have become a repetitive feature'

Anita Joshua Published 13.06.25, 10:30 AM
Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore File picture

India on Thursday viewed the vandalisation of the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore in the Sirajganj district as part of the broad pattern of “systematic attempts by extremists to erase the symbols of tolerance and eviscerate the syncretic culture and cultural legacy of Bangladesh”.

Responding to a question on the vandalisation, external affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said: “We strongly condemn the despicable attack and vandalisation of the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore by a mob on June 8, 2025…. The violent act is a disgrace to the memory and the inclusive philosophy and teachings that the Nobel laureate espoused in Bangladesh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiswal said India urges the interim government to rein in the extremists and take strict action against the perpetrators to prevent a recurrence of such incidents that “sadly have become a repetitive feature”.

The Rabindra Kachharibari — a memorial museum — was attacked by a mob on Sunday after an argument broke out between the staff and a local visitor over the parking of a motorcycle.

Bangladesh newspaper The Daily Star said a case was filed on Thursday against “50 to 60 people, including 10 named individuals…”.

The paper also quoted the officer in charge of the police station as stating that nobody has been arrested yet.

The museum has been closed since the vandalism.

RELATED TOPICS

Rabindranath Tagore Bangladesh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Explosions rock Iran as Israel targets military sites, declares state of emergency

Two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said Israel had begun carrying out strikes on Iran and there was no U.S. assistance or involvement in the operation
Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who survived the crash
Quote left Quote right

30 seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It happened so quickly

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT