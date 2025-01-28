Auschwitz’s chilling reminder: At Nazi death camp, 80 years of fortitude

Dozens of world leaders, including King Charles III, joined a dwindling group of Nazi death camp survivors on Monday in southern Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s liberation of Auschwitz, where more than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered.

A day of solemn ceremony, shadowed by a resurgence of nationalism in Germany and several other European countries, began early on Monday near a former gas chamber and crematory in the Polish town of Oswiecim, whose name was Germanised to Auschwitz during Hitler’s 1939-1945 occupation of Poland.

The commemoration got underway with survivors of Auschwitz — who numbered thousands at the end of World War II in 1945 but have mostly since died — hobbling into a courtyard between two red-brick former barracks to place lit candles on the Wall of Death.

The wall, flanked on one side by a building in which SS physicians conducted grotesque and often fatal experiments on female inmates, is where prisoners and Polish resistance fighters were executed by the Nazis. It remains pockmarked with bullet holes.

On the other side of the courtyard where the opening ceremony took place is the building where, in September 1941, the SS first tested the use of Zyklon B, a cyanide-based pesticide invented in Germany and later used for mass murder in gas chambers.

Aeging survivors, many of them infirm and walking with canes or held up by young relatives, paused briefly and silently at the wall after placing their candles. They were followed by President Andrzej Duda of Poland and Piotr Cywinski, director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum. Both crossed themselves next to a row of wreathes with red and white roses.

A 2014 image of the Death Wall at the Auschwitz I camp, which has now been turned into a memorial. Prisoners would be lined up here and shot. The bullet marks were still visible then. Picture: Devdan Mitra

The Auschwitz museum’s flag, with blue and white stripes — the same as those on the uniforms all prisoners had to wear before they were gassed or sent to work as slave labour at German factories outside the camp — flew on a row of flagpoles atop the wall.

Ronald S. Lauder, the president of the World Jewish Congress and chairman of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation, said in an interview that “this is the most important anniversary we are going to have because of the shrinking number of survivors and because of what is happening in the world today”.

“We thought the virus of anti-Semitism was dead,” he said, “but it was just in hiding.”

Fewer than 50 survivors took part in Monday’s commemoration, less than half the number who attended the 75th anniversary. “In five years, there will be very few left,” Lauder said. “And those who are still alive won’t have the energy to go.”

The number of foreign dignitaries, however, keepsgrowing. This year’s guest list, the largest ever, includes scores of government leaders and at least eight kings and queens.

Among them are Germany’s departing Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and its President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

With less than a month to go before Germany holds a general election, Scholz, his likely successor, Friedrich Merz, and other mainstream German politicians are scrambling to curb support for Alternative for Germany, a hard-Right party known as AfD that is widely seen as a dangerous throwback to the nationalism that brought Hitler to power in the 1930s.

At an election rally on Saturday in eastern Germany, AfD politicians and Elon Musk, a top adviser to US President Donald Trump, who spoke by video link, urged Germans not to feel guilty for the Nazi-era crimes of their grandparents.

That and calls at the rally for a “Great Germany”, said Poland’s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, on Sunday, “sounded all too familiar and ominous, especially only hours before the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz”.

None of the leaders at the event on Monday spoke.

As part of the anniversary events, the house where the Nazi commandant of Auschwitz lived with his family — which was the subject of the Oscar-winning movie The Zone of Interest — opened to visitors for the first time following its sale by Polish owners to the Counter Extremism Project, a New York-based group. Piotr Cywinski, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum director, said his state-run institution wanted to avoid political speeches and to put survivors and the remembrance of Nazi victims at the centre of Monday’s events.

“Memory,” he said in an interview, “is not only crying when you look to the past, it is not only empathy when you look to the victims. This is not enough. Memory, I think, is really the key for today’s time and the key for finding your position today.”

In a brief address to Polish television, Duda, the President, said his country had a special duty to preserve memory. “We Poles, on whose land, occupied at that time by Nazi Germans, the Germans built this extermination industry and this concentration camp, are today the guardians of memory,” he said.

“We will always remember, and through this memory, the world will never again allow such a dramatic human catastrophe to occur,” he added.

A US delegation will be led by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s West Asia envoy, who played a key role in negotiating a recent Gaza truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, and Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee for secretary of commerce. Also in the delegation is Charles Kushner, the father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and who is Trump’s choice as ambassador to France.

Russia, which used to regularly take part in anniversary events at Auschwitz, was not invited to this year’s commemoration, despite the Soviet Army’s liberation of the camp in January 1945. Representatives from Moscow have been banished from anniversary events since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which the Kremlin justified on the false pretext that Ukraine, whose President is Jewish, was run by Nazis. Ukraine was invited, and was represented by its President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia under President Vladimir V. Putin has turned the Soviet role in the defeat of Hitler into a national cult in which anyone at odds with the Kremlin is cast as a Nazi. Never mentioned is the fact that the Soviet Union was effectively Hitler’s ally until 1941, when the Nazis began gassing Jews at Auschwitz. Moscow and Berlin signed a non-aggression pact in 1939 that led to the invasion of Poland by Nazi and Soviet forces later that year.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry’s spokesman, lambasted the Polish organisers of Monday’s commemoration, telling them that “your lives, jobs, entertainment, and the very existence of your people, your children have been paid for with the blood of Soviet soldiers who defeated the Third Reich”.

Pro-Ukrainian voices on social media responded by claiming that Ukrainian, not Russian, troops had liberated Auschwitz.

The first troops to reach the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination complex were from the 60th Army of the First Ukrainian Front, a Soviet force comprising soldiers from across the Soviet Union. They freed around 7,000 prisoners from the main camp at Auschwitz, from nearby Birkenau and from a labour camp at Monowitz.

The political struggles of West Asia have also intruded, with pro-Palestinian activists demanding that Poland arrest members of the Israeli delegation, expected to be led by the education minister, Yoav Kisch, for what they call “genocide” in Gaza.

The International Criminal Court last year issued an arrest warrant for Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. While Netanyahu was not expected to attend, the Polish government announced this month that all Israeli officials who did come would be safe from arrest.

