‘As a child, I often looked up at the moon…’: 23-year-old Indian woman to orbit space in 2029

Every child, at some point, gazes up at the night sky, mesmerized by the moon, dreaming of touching it, of floating among the stars, of becoming an astronaut.

For most, this childhood wonder gently fades, replaced by the pragmatic realities of life. But for a select few, that sense of awe hardens into an unwavering resolve, transforming a whimsical dream into a tangible pursuit.

Jahnavi Dangeti, a 23-year-old from the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, is one such extraordinary individual, having been chosen as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for the prestigious Titans Space Astronaut Class of 2025.

This landmark selection paves the way for her participation in US-based private space research agency Titan Space Industries’ inaugural orbital mission, provisionally set for March 2029.

Dangeti's selection marks the commencement of an intensive multi-year training program designed to prepare her for space missions aimed at advancing science and human exploration.

Her inclusion in the 2029 space flight serves as a significant testament to the increasing contribution from individuals of Indian origin to global space endeavors.

Announcing the news on her LinkedIn, Dangeti shared, “As a child, I often looked up at the moon believing it was following me. That sense of wonder never left—and today, I’m honoured to share that it’s becoming a part of my reality.”

Titan Space Industries (TSI) confirmed her selection to The Hindu via email, stating, “We can confirm that Jahnavi is selected as a member of our new ASCAN (astronaut candidate) cohort.”

Her astronaut training is slated to begin in 2026.

This rigorous program will encompass a wide array of disciplines, including learning spacecraft systems, mission simulations, zero-gravity flights, emergency procedures, psychological assessments, medical evaluations and spaceflight operations.

Detailing her upcoming training on her Instagram page, Jahnavi stated, “Over the next three years, starting from 2026, I will undergo intensive astronaut training through Titan Space’s ASCAN programme, which includes flight simulation, spacecraft procedures, survival training, medical and psychological evolutions.”

“The Titans Space Orbital flight will last five hours, offering a uniquely transformative environment for scientific research and human spaceflight advancement,” Dangeti added.

This inaugural orbital mission will be commanded by veteran NASA astronaut William McArthur Jr., who currently holds the position of chief astronaut at Titans Space.

The mission is planned to include multiple Earth orbits, sustained weightlessness, and opportunities for significant scientific research.

Dangeti expressed her gratitude, adding, “Thank you to Titans Space Industries Inc. and Neal S. Lachman for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, also took to social media platform X to congratulate Dangeti.

He posted: “Congratulations to Dangeti Jahnavi from Palakollu, West Godavari, on being selected as an astronaut and becoming the first Indian to complete NASA’s International Air & Space Program. Her success is a beacon of hope and ambition for young Indians everywhere. She will soon embark on a groundbreaking mission to Titan’s orbital port space station. A proud moment for all of us.”

Who is Jahnavi Dangeti?

According to the Mint, Jahnavi completed her schooling in her hometown, Godavari district, before pursuing a Bachelor's in Electronics and Communication Engineering at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab. Her parents, Padmasri and Srinivas, reside in Kuwait.

In 2022, Dangeti achieved the distinction of becoming the youngest foreign Analogue Astronaut and the first Indian from the Analogue Astronaut Training Centre (AATC) Kraków in southern Poland.

Her selection for the Titans Space mission follows her successful completion of NASA’s International Air and Space Program (IASP) at the Kennedy Space Centre, a feat that made her the first Indian to achieve this.

During her time there, she also served as the mission director for ‘Team Kennedy’, leading a diverse group of 16 individuals from various countries.

Jahnavi’s impressive scientific background includes work with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), a program supported by NASA and other international agencies.

She further contributed to an asteroid discovery program through the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii, utilizing real-time astronomical data.

Her notable achievements have garnered her multiple accolades, including the People’s Choice Award at the NASA Space Apps Challenge and the Young Achiever Award at ISRO's World Space Week celebrations.

The Titans Space Astronaut Class of 2025 is dedicated to ushering in the next era of space exploration by preparing astronauts for human spaceflight and scientific research in microgravity.