Apple ramps up AI push, moves away from ChatGPT after delayed rollout and criticism

Apple is developing a stripped-down version of ChatGPT with integrated search capabilities, marking a notable shift from the tech giant’s earlier stance, when it dismissed the need for a chatbot, suggesting there was limited consumer interest.

Apple has also signaled openness to integrating other AI-based search providers like Perplexity, suggesting that Apple is now moving toward a fully in-house chatbot experience tailored for search, reported Bloomberg.

Currently, Siri can route complex queries to ChatGPT.

Apple, despite being among the world’s most profitable companies, has lagged behind in the AI race, with rivals like OpenAI, Google and Anthropic surging ahead.

And its delayed “Apple Intelligence” rollout last year has faced criticisms.

The revamped Siri, a key component of Apple’s AI vision, is yet to materialise. Other features have been criticised for their inaccuracy and for being less effective compared to offerings from competitors like Google’s Pixel and Samsung’s Galaxy series.

But Apple CEO Tim Cook remains undeterred. He reportedly told employees earlier this month that AI could be as transformative as the internet and that Apple is determined to lead in the space.

During the company’s latest third-quarter earnings call, Tim Cook stated that Apple is open to acquisitions as part of efforts to accelerate its AI roadmap.

Now Apple has formed a new team named Answers, Knowledge and Information (AKI) to lead this initiative, according to Bloomberg.

The team is headed by Robby Walker, a senior director at Apple who reports to AI Chief John Giannandrea. Walker previously oversaw Siri’s development but was reassigned following multiple delays in rolling out its AI-powered version.

Several other key members of the Siri team have also joined the AKI team to build what is being described as an “answer engine”.

The tool under development aims to crawl the web to respond to questions. Although still in early stages, the project includes exploring a standalone app and developing the back-end infrastructure to support AI-powered capabilities in future versions of Siri, Spotlight and Safari.

Apple has also started advertising for new roles within the AKI team. A recent job listing on the company’s career site reads, “Our work fuels intuitive information experiences across some of Apple’s most iconic products, including Siri, Spotlight, Safari, Messages, Lookup, and more. Join us in shaping the future of how the world connects with information.”

This marks a change in strategy for Apple, which had previously partnered with OpenAI in 2024 to integrate ChatGPT into Siri instead of building its own chatbot.

The new answer engine could function both as a standalone app and a foundational technology supporting AI functions across Apple’s ecosystem, reported Bloomberg.