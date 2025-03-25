Another tectonic shift in Bangladesh? Spotlight on high-level meeting by key military officials

Bangladesh is possibly on the brink of another major political upheaval, with strong indications of a military takeover, reports suggest.

Sources told India Today that the country’s army, led by Chief of Army Staff (CAS) General Waker-Uz-Zaman, held an emergency meeting on Monday, raising speculation about imminent drastic actions.

The high-level meeting was attended by key military officials, including five Lieutenant Generals, eight Major Generals (GOCs), commanding officers of Independent Brigades, and officials from the army headquarters.

Discussions reportedly focused on the military’s potential role in restoring stability, following growing public mistrust towards the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Is another coup in the making?

Sources indicate that the army may pressure the President to declare a state of emergency or directly remove Yunus from power.

The possibility of a military-led national unity government is also under consideration. The military’s growing dissatisfaction has been fueled by recent protests from various political parties and student leaders, who have openly criticised the army’s influence.

The unrest has provoked sections within the military to explore measures to suppress dissent.

In response, the Bangladesh army has intensified security operations across Dhaka, deploying joint forces, increasing patrols, and setting up checkpoints since March 21.

Adding fuel to the crisis, a widespread social media campaign against the military has gained traction in recent weeks.

France-based Bangladeshi social media influencer Pinaki Bhattacharya has urged extremists and students to protest against the army chief, accusing him of being influenced by India.

Meanwhile, a student-led party has alleged that the army is plotting to rehabilitate Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League—a claim the military has denied.

Yunus' China visit under scrutiny

Amidst the turmoil, interim government chief Muhammad Yunus is set to visit China soon.

The visit, which could potentially reshape China-Bangladesh relations, is being closely monitored by Dhaka’s neighbours, including India.

Given Beijing’s expanding influence in South Asia, Yunus’ trip is seen as a crucial geopolitical move.

Sheikh Hasina poised for a comeback?

Adding another layer to the unfolding crisis, Sheikh Hasina is reportedly preparing for a return to power.

Dr. Rabbi Alam, Vice President of the United States Awami League and a close aide of Hasina, confidently asserted that the former Prime Minister’s political comeback is imminent.

In an interview with ANI on March 13, Alam dismissed the Yunus-led government and insisted that the younger generation had been “manipulated” into removing Hasina.

He called for Yunus to step down and return to his previous role, claiming Hasina’s reinstatement as inevitable.

What's next for Bangladesh?

With military tensions rising, Yunus’ leadership under siege, and Hasina’s supporters pushing for her return, Bangladesh is at a crossroads.

Whether the army formally takes control, Yunus manages to hold on to power, or Hasina stages a dramatic comeback remains to be seen.