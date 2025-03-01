All deals off as Trump bullies Ukraine President Zelensky to make peace with Russia

US President Donald Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance berated Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in a remarkably fractious White House meeting, accusing the leader of the besieged country of not being grateful enough for US support and strong-arming him into making a peace deal with Russia.

With voices raised, Vance told Zelensky that it was “disrespectful” for him to come to the Oval Office and make his case in front of the news media, while Trump told the Ukrainian leader, “You’re not really in a good position right now”. Trump added, “You’re gambling with World War III”. At one point, Trump said: “You either make a deal or we are out”.

A statement issued by Trump after Zelensky left the White House in a huff made it clear that the minerals deal that brought the Ukraine President to the US, and the peace process tied to it, had been put off for the moment. Russian media was quick to lap up what it called “a public beratement” of Zelensky.

The exchange in front of television cameras was one of the most dramatic moments ever to play out in public in the Oval Office and underscored the radical break between the US and Ukraine since Trump took office. Trump has effectively sided with Russia while falsely blaming Ukraine for starting the war and not giving in to his demands for how to end it.

Despite Trump’s claim last week, it was Russia that first attacked Ukraine in 2014 and then mounted a full-scale invasion in 2022.

Although Ukrainian elections have been suspended for the past three years under martial law, Zelensky became President on the back of a landslide election victory in 2019. President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, by contrast, is an actual dictator whose elections have been widely dismissed as frauds and who faces an international arrest warrant for war crimes.

Trump had seemed to be trying to put his rift with Zelensky to the side on Thursday before their meeting at the White House, brushing off a question about whether he still considers the Ukrainian leader a dictator.

“Did I say that?” Trump asked. “I can’t believe I said that. Next question.”

At a later news conference with Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain, Trump did not respond to a question about whether he owed Zelensky an apology for calling him a dictator. “We’re going to have a very good meeting,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for him.”

His sharp language last week about Zelensky contrasted with his assessment of Putin, whom he has only praised since winning a second term.

Just this week, the President called Putin “a very smart guy” and “a very cunning person”. He said he believes that Putin really wants peace and added on Thursday that “he’ll keep his word” if a deal is reached, despite multiple Russian violations of agreements in the past.

While he has spoken with Putin over the telephone, Trump has given little sense of how he expects to negotiate either a ceasefire or an enduring peace agreement.

During last year’s campaign, he promised to end the war within 24 hours and to do so even before his inauguration, neither of which he actually did.

During Thursday’s news conference with Starmer, Trump expressed a mix of optimism and fatalism about his chances of making peace. “I think it’s going to happen, hopefully quickly,” he said. “If it doesn’t happen quickly, it may not happen at all.”

Starmer and other European leaders have offered to contribute troops to a multi-national peacekeeping force on the ground in Ukraine after the fighting halts.

But Trump resisted pressure to commit US forces to help, even without ground troops, or to offer security guarantees to Ukraine against renewed Russian aggression.

Since taking office, Trump has demanded that Ukraine turn over some of its natural resources as payback for the military aid provided under President Joseph R. Biden Jr. to defend itself against Russia. While Trump has falsely claimed that the US has contributed $350 billion and Europe only $100 billion, in fact, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Europe has allocated $138 billion compared with $119 billion from the US.

Under a draft of the rare minerals agreement reviewed by The New York Times, Ukraine would contribute half of its revenues from the future monetisation of natural resources, including critical minerals, oil and gas. Trump characterised the deal on Thursday as an economic development boon. “It’ll be good for both countries,” he said.

New York Times News Service