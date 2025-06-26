After Trump's 'communist lunatic' jab, community says Mamdani's win 'shakes up' NYC politics

Indian-American Zohran Kwame Mamdani’s victory in the Democratic mayoral primary has shaken up New York City politics, the community members said, even as US President Donald Trump lashed out at the young lawmaker, calling him a "100% Communist Lunatic".

Mamdani, 33, son of renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, was declared victorious in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night.

"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor," Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday.

"We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!” he said.

Sree Sreenivasan, CEO of Digimentors and long-time observer of media and politics, told PTI that Mamdani’s win has “shaken up NYC politics" in ways he has not seen in his four decades in the city.

"But it’s also getting surprising national and international attention — people you'd never expect to have an opinion on the race are weighing in. The road to November will be fascinating. Nothing is guaranteed except it will be the most watched and commented-upon contest in the US till the 2028 presidential election,” he said.

Indian-American attorney Ravi Batra, citing Trump's comment on Mamdani, said a defunder of Police is a nominee. He added that this is an “SOS by NYC and a truly new Eric Adams has to step up." Batra said that as a legal and law-abiding immigrant, like most immigrants before or after, "we came to America because we love her. We came to America to cherish it...None of us came to America to change it to become the land we left behind. And yes, as honourable members of the diaspora, we wished that the land we left behind would become durable American allies..." He said what is shocking is that “our libertarian compassionate and generous welcome of all immigrants has created two new problems: a border that makes Swiss cheese look like the Great Wall of China before President Trump shut it down just like every American closes their home’s door before they go to sleep at night; and a self-destruction of the American creed and ethos by moving away from meritocracy and justice for all, to let everyone eat cake sitting at home and doing nothing. This cannot be allowed, and is non-sustainable, as somebody has to pay the bill.” “The genius of our founders in 1776 and 1787, the Constitution, ensured that every American has a duty to protect the Constitution from enemies - foreign and domestic. We are now at the cusp of finding out what that oath means, when those who have benefited from American freedoms and liberties now wish to destroy America, one step at a time," he said.

"No true blue American can permit this, be they Democrat or Republican. If we don’t have America First, there is no reason to have political parties of any denomination,” Batra said, adding that he has no doubt that this November New Yorkers will protect New York, so America is protected forever, and every American continues to enjoy the Bill of Rights in full measure. Ajay Bhutoria, former advisor to President Joe Biden, said Mamdani’s historic win in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary as the first South Asian and Muslim candidate to secure a major-party nomination is a significant moment for the community’s representation.

"His campaign, driven by grassroots support and a vision for affordability - proposing free public buses, universal childcare, and rent freezes - has resonated with diverse New Yorkers, from Queens’ South Asian enclaves to Brooklyn’s progressive hubs, addressing the needs of working-class families," he said. Bhutoria, however, added that he is troubled by Mamdani's policy to defund the police, which could jeopardise public safety, and his inflammatory statements against the Indian Prime Minister and Hindus, his support for “globalise the intifada” and anti-Israel activism incite violence against Jews, which foster division rather than unity.

"I urge Zohran to reevaluate these hateful and divisive policies and messages to better reflect the inclusive values of our community. As he campaigns for the November 4, 2025, general election, I encourage South Asians to critically evaluate his platform to ensure it aligns with our commitment to safety and unity, and respect for all communities and religions," Bhutoria said.

Indian-American Impact, an organisation that empowers South Asian and Indian-American communities through community engagement and civic partnerships, said Mamdani became the presumptive Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City “in a historic victory buoyed by a strong and energised South Asian electorate.” Congratulating Mamdani, Indian-American Impact said it believes that "values-driven candidates and message-driven campaigns will build the representation we need to meet this moment". Mamdani is "poised to make history this November,” it added.

New York City Democratic Socialists, the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, said Mamdani defied all expectations to claim the Democratic Party nomination for Mayor through an explicitly socialist platform. It said Mamdani united a historic coalition by running on a socialist platform, addressing the root causes of the affordability crisis that everyday New Yorkers face.

"NYC-DSA is proud to have played an integral part in Mamdani’s campaign,” NYC-DSA Co-Chair Grace Mausser said in a statement.

NYC-DSA said that this is just the beginning. "The road to Gracie Mansion will be hard, but our members and the over 50,000 volunteers behind Zohran’s campaign are ready to face whatever mega-billionaire donor dares to interfere with the democratic process on behalf of the corrupt and failing political establishment." The organisation added that New Yorkers turned out in record-breaking numbers for Zohran because he's running a campaign to build what New Yorkers need: a city we can afford.”

