After selling X, Elon Musk feels the pressure at DOGE, says 'I’m spread too thin'

Even for a man who dreams of colonising Mars, fixing US government spending in 130 days might have been too ambitious.

With Tesla now facing turbulence, billionaire-investor Elon Musk is reportedly feeling the pressure in the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by late May, according to Fox News.

'Spread too thin'

Addressing employees in Austin, Musk admitted to feeling overburdened. "I’m spread too thin — I have about 17 jobs," he said, acknowledging the pressure.

Despite the ongoing turmoil, he reassured his workforce, insisting that Tesla’s future remains promising.

Beyond Tesla’s struggles, DOGE is also facing legal challenges, with multiple lawsuits alleging that the department overstepped its authority and violated privacy laws.

Despite mounting scrutiny, Musk has remained steadfast, defending the agency’s efforts to reshape federal spending.

Musk, who serves as a special government employee (SGE) on a temporary basis, was brought on as an advisor to former President Donald Trump to oversee cost-cutting measures in federal expenditure.

Under his leadership, DOGE has aggressively pursued reductions in government spending, bringing total expenditures down to approximately $6 trillion.

'Eliminating waste and fraud'

In a recent Fox News interview, Musk claimed that his team had been eliminating waste and fraud at a rate of $4 billion per day and was nearing the completion of their primary objective.

"We are on track to reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars within the allotted timeframe," he said.

The department's stringent budget cuts have sparked widespread controversy, drawing criticism from lawmakers and advocacy groups who argue that essential services have been compromised.

However, Musk defended the initiative, stating that while the approach might appear abrupt, it was rooted in careful analysis.

"They say we are being reckless, but this is a highly calculated effort. Of course, mistakes happen, but the impact of inefficiencies is far worse," he said.

Musk leads DOGE alongside a team of seven senior advisors, including Aram Moghaddassi, Steve Davis and Brad Smith.

The department's focus has been on trimming unnecessary expenses across various federal agencies, which, as of March 24, has reportedly saved U.S. taxpayers $115 billion through workforce reductions, asset sales, and the cancellation of government contracts.

He maintained that a 15 per cent cut in federal spending was achievable without jeopardizing key services. "The government is riddled with inefficiencies. A leaner structure can still deliver critical programs effectively," he said.

His remarks come at a time of escalating challenges for Tesla, with the company facing protests, a sharp drop in stock prices, and incidents of vandalism at its facilities.

Tesla shares fell more than five per cent last Monday, intensifying concerns about its financial stability.