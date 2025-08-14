MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan to set up new unit in military to supervise missile capabilities

Reuters Published 14.08.25, 12:22 PM
Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif. File picture

Pakistan will create a new force in the military to supervise missile combat capabilities in a conventional conflict, apparently a move to match its neighbouring arch-rival India.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the creation of the Army Rocket Force late Wednesday at a ceremony held in Islamabad to commemorate the worst conflict in decades with India in May.

The ceremony was held a day ahead of Pakistan's 78th Independence Day.

"It will be equipped with modern technology," Sharif said in a statement from his office, adding that the force will prove to be a milestone in strengthening the combat capability of Pakistan's army.

He did not give any further details.

A senior security official, however, said that the force will have its own command in the military which will be dedicated to handling and deployment of missiles in any event of a conventional war.

"It is obvious that it is meant for India," he said.

