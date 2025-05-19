MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
After 90 days of blockade, Gaza receives first convoy of baby food and supplies

The UN called it a 'welcome development' but said much more aid is needed to address the humanitarian crisis

AP Published 19.05.25, 11:11 PM
Displaced Palestinians flee from Khan Younis, Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive in the area, on Monday

Displaced Palestinians flee from Khan Younis, Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive in the area, on Monday PTI

The first aid trucks have entered Gaza following nearly three months of Israel's complete blockade, according to Israel and the United Nations.

Five trucks carrying aid including baby food entered the territory of over 2 million Palestinians via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday, according to the Israeli defence body in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza.

The UN called it a “welcome development” but said much more aid is needed to address the humanitarian crisis. Food security experts last week warned of famine.

