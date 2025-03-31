MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 31 March 2025

'Adolescence' hits home hard, says Keir Starmer as UK PM meets creators of popular Netflix series

Starmer said he backed Netflix's decision to make the "groundbreaking" series available to watch for free in schools across the country

Reuters Published 31.03.25, 06:15 PM
British Prime Minister Kier Starmer holds a roundtable meeting with Sarah Simpkin from The Children's Society, writer Jack Thorne and producer Jo Johnson at Number 10 Downing Street on March 31, 2025 in London, Britain, March 31, 2025.

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer holds a roundtable meeting with Sarah Simpkin from The Children's Society, writer Jack Thorne and producer Jo Johnson at Number 10 Downing Street on March 31, 2025 in London, Britain, March 31, 2025. Reuters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday met the creators of "Adolescence", the Netflix drama about a boy charged over the killing of a female classmate which has sparked a national conversation about the impact of social media on teenagers.

The four-part show explores how the ideas of online influencers such as self-described misogynist Andrew Tate can shape the views of children hooked on smartphones and drive them to violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starmer said he backed Netflix's decision to make the "groundbreaking" series available to watch for free in schools across the country.

Also Read

"As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you - it hit home hard," he said in a statement after meeting "Adolescence" co-writer Jack Thorne, charities and young people at his Downing Street office.

"As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they're seeing, and exploring the conversations they're having with their peers is vital."

The immersive drama, whose episodes were shot in a single, continuous take, made British television history this month by becoming the first streaming show to top TV viewership charts.

Nearly 6.5 million people watched its first episode and 5.9 million its second in the week of March 10-16, data from by TV ratings compiler Barb showed.

Thorne, who has said children should not be given smartphones until they turn 14, called the impact of toxic masculinity and so-called incel culture, which can drive hatred towards women and girls, a growing crisis.

"We made this show to provoke a conversation," he said in a statement. "So to have the opportunity to take this into schools is beyond our expectations. We hope it'll lead to teachers talking to the students, but what we really hope is it'll lead to students talking amongst themselves."

RELATED TOPICS

Keir Starmer Netflix Series
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Russell vs Pandya, Rohit vs Nortje: Key player battles to anticipate for MI-KKR clash

High-scoring thriller on the cards as MI look to bounce back against an in-form Kolkata side
PM Narendra Modi with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur, (inset) Sanjay Raut.
Quote left Quote right

RSS will decide the successor of PM Narendra Modi, the chosen leader will be from Maharashtra

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT