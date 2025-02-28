MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 28 February 2025

6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal's Kathmandu, no casualties reported

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes

PTI Published 28.02.25, 05:25 AM

Representationa image/File Photo.

A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude was felt near Nepal's Kathmandu early Friday morning.

However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality from the earthquake.

ADVERTISEMENT

An earthquake measuring 6.1 Magnitude in Richter scale was recorded along Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district, 65 km East of Kathmandu at 2.51 am, according to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The Earthquake was felt in and around Kathmandu valley.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

The worst quake the Himalayan nation has so far witnessed was in 2015 during which a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people and damaged over 1 million structures.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Nepal Earthquake Earthquake Casualty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US economy shows signs of strain from Donald Trump’s tariffs and spending cuts

Consumer and business sentiment is wobbling as fiscal support fades and fears rise that tariffs will lead to higher prices
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

BJP hatched plan to revise the electoral rolls packed with outsiders to occupy Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT