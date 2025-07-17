MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 17 July 2025

50 killed in Iraq mall fire, legal action initiated against building and mall owners

Gov Mohammed al-Mayyeh in a statement declared three day of mourning for the fire that began Wednesday

AP Published 17.07.25, 01:21 PM
Videograb

Videograb

A fire at a mall in eastern Iraq's Wasit province killed 50 people, including women and children, the provincial governor said Thursday.

Gov Mohammed al-Mayyeh in a statement declared three day of mourning for the fire that began Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Few other details were available about the fire in the town of Kut.

Also Read

The governor said the cause of the fire is under investigation but that legal cases were filed against the building owner and mall owner. He did not specify what the charges were.

“We assure the families of the innocent victims that we will not be lenient with those who were directly or indirectly responsible for this incident,” al-Mayyeh said.

Poor building standards have often contributed to tragic fires in Iraq. In July 2021, a blaze at a hospital in the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah that killed between 60 to 92 people was determined to have been fueled by highly flammable, low-cost type of “sandwich panel” cladding that is illegal in Iraq.

In 2023, more than 100 people died in a fire at a wedding hall in the predominantly Christian area of Hamdaniya in Nineveh province after the ceiling panels above a pyrotechnic machine burst into flames.

RELATED TOPICS

Legal Action Buildings
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Priya Nair brings out-of-the-box thinking to the top job at Hindustan Unilever

HUL’s first woman boss began by listening to India’s poorest shoppers and now she’s steering the multi-billion-dollar company
what’s in store?
Quote left Quote right

We’ve made deals with a lot of great places… We have another one coming up, maybe with India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT