MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 30 March 2026

45 people killed, 75 injured after heavy rain leads to floods in Afghanistan Pakistan

Most of the deaths in war-shattered Afghanistan were reported from the central and eastern provinces, including Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Daykundi and Logar, where torrential rain triggered flash floods and landslides, completely destroying 130 homes

Reuters Published 30.03.26, 05:32 PM
A man clears the rubble of his damaged house, collapsed after heavy rains

A man clears the rubble of his damaged house, collapsed after heavy rains in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in Pakistan March 30, 2026. Reuters

Heavy rain that triggered severe flooding and caused buildings to collapse killed 45 people and injured 74 in Afghanistan and Pakistan over the last five days, authorities said on Monday, with Kabul also warning of continued risks from bad weather.

Most of the deaths in war-shattered Afghanistan were reported from the central and eastern provinces, including Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Daykundi and Logar, where torrential rain triggered flash floods and landslides, completely destroying 130 homes, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions remained "unstable" in parts of the country on Monday, with continued risk of further rain and flooding in some areas, it said. "In total, 1,140 families have been affected," NDMA said in a statement.

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which shares a border with Afghanistan, at least 17 people, including 14 children, were killed and 25 injured as heavy rainfall caused roofs and walls of houses to collapse, the province's disaster management authority said.

The United Nations lists both Pakistan and Afghanistan among the countries most vulnerable to extreme weather and climate change. A fierce monsoon season last year caused devastation in Pakistan, killing almost 1,000 people and destroying crops, livestock and homes.

A United Nations Development Programme report in November said earthquakes, floods, and drought had similarly destroyed 8,000 homes in Afghanistan in 2025 and strained public services "beyond their limits". With international aid, which formed the backbone of the Afghan government's finances, slashed since the Taliban seized power in 2021, the country has been struggling to cope.

RELATED TOPICS

Heavy Rainfall Landslides
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Dalal street ends FY26 with sharp decline; Sensex drops 1,635 points, Nifty below 22,350

State Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest laggards
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

The first chargesheet should be filed against PM, Shah, who came to power by stoking riots

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT