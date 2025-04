On Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan at 2:58 AM (IST). The epicenter of the quake was located 65 kilometers east-southeast of Uthal in Balochistan, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.

