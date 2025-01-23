Youth in custody for hurling brick inside state law minister Moloy Ghatak's home in Asansol

A youth barged into the empty office of state law minister Moloy Ghatak on the ground floor of his Asansol residence and hurled a brick on the table inside it around 5pm on Wednesday.

The minister was in north Bengal to attend the chief minister’s events.

The youth, Vicky Keora, 21, was soon arrested by cops guarding the minister’s residence. Vicky, who was apparently intoxicated, said he had come for a death certificate. The police said his statements were incoherent.

The minister’s wife Sudeshna Ghatak, who was present on the first floor of the three-storey house, said she heard a sound and came down.

“My sister and I were on the first floor when we heard a sound. We came down and found a brick on the table whose glass was broken. I was scared,” said Sudeshna.

On if she would accuse cops of security lapse, she said: “Policemen on guard arrested the youth.... I will inform my husband about the incident in detail. I am scared.”

As the news spread, hundreds of TMC workers and leaders, including the minister’s brother, Abhijit, turned up at the spot.

“We will interrogate the youth and review the security arrangements of the minister’s residence,” said Dhruba Das, DCP (central).