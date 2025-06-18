Women TMC leaders get extra posts in Malda as mentors of district's zilla parishad

The Mamata Banerjee government has appointed two prominent women faces of the Trinamul Congress in Malda district as the mentor and the co-mentor of the Malda zilla parishad.

While Sabitri Mitra, the Manikchak MLA and a former minister, is the mentor, Chaitali Sarkar, the Malda district chairperson of the TMC and a civic councillor, is the new co-mentor of the apex district rural body.

Chaitali is the wife of Dulal Sarkar, a TMC leader who was gunned down earlier this year.

The new responsibilities of the two veteran women leaders have sent a political message to the district TMC that has been plagued by factionalism.

The new appointments have also raised questions as to whether the party has relaxed its “one person, one post” policy since Mitra is an MLA and Sarkar is a member, chairman-in-council of Englishbazar municipality, and also the chairperson of the

district party.

A senior TMC functionary said that Chaitali has always been very close to the chief minister. Mamata even visited her residence in January this year after Dulal

was murdered.

“The decision to put her in a third important post, including a key post in the district party, suggests that the party’s leadership is now bringing the older and trusted faces to the forefront,” said the leader.

A TMC MLA said Mitra had also been loyal to Mamata and her party.

“She has adequate political experience and expertise. Her appointment as the mentor is politically significant,” said the MLA.

Chaitali said she would try to meet the expectations of the party and the chief minister.

“Mamata Banerjee is my sole guardian. I have dedicated my life to Trinamool. I would do all that my party wants,” she said.

Mitra also sounded happy. “I am obliged to Mamata di and the party’s top leaders. My objective is to ensure that all the people get the best panchayet services in Malda,” she said.

Lipika Burman Ghosh is the sabhadhipati of the rural body. Now, the first three key posts of the zilla parishad are with women.