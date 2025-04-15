Woman's death at Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital triggers protests

Janaki Malakar, 50, who had received treatment for her fractured leg at the Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital (JGMCH) died in Jalpaiguri on Monday morning, leading to protests by her family members.

Sources said Janaki, a resident of Malipara of Sadar block in Jalpaiguri, fractured her left leg after slipping in her home on March 31. Ranjit, her son, took her to JGMCH where doctors plastered her broken leg and released her.

Ranjit said that even after a week, Janaki complained of leg pain. “I again took her to the medical college on April 7 for further treatment. The doctors examined her, advised admission, and conducted a surgery on the same day,” he said.

He alleged that her leg swelled and continued to pain after the surgery. “She was under treatment, but none of the doctors who carried out the surgery checked her. This morning, we were told that she was critical, and as we reached the medical college she died,” he said.

After the news of her death, Janaki’s family members and relatives staged a sit-in demonstration at the JGMCH, alleging that negligence in treatment had led to her death. The demonstration continued for around 30 minutes and was withdrawn when Kalyan Khan, the medical superintendent cum vice-principal, assured a probe into the matter.

Her family filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station alleging negligence in treatment. “We have also filed a complaint with the police. It is a blatant case of negligence on the part of the doctors and others that is why my mother died,” said Ranjit.

Man assaulted

A mentally-challenged person, who was suspected to be a child-lifter was assaulted by a group of people at Muktipara, an area in ward 15 of Falakata in Alipurduar, on Friday.

Local residents alleged that the man was caught and beaten up after he had walked into a house and tried to take away a child. Abhijit Roy, the local councillor, arrived at the spot after he learned of the incident. A team from the Falakata police station soon rescued the person.