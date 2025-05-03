Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to visit violence-hit Murshidabad next week

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to travel to violence-hit Murshidabad district on a two-day visit on Monday, TMC MLA Manirul Islam said.

She will reach Baharampur, the district headquarters town, on Monday, he said.

After spending the night at the circuit house, she will travel by road to violence-affected Shamserganj and Dhulian on Tuesday, he said.

She will also chair an administrative meeting at Chhapghati Maidan in Suti, he added.

Islam, the MLA of Farakka, said Banerjee is also likely to meet party leaders in Baharampur and discuss organisational issues.

Three people were killed as violence broke out during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in parts of Murshidabad on April 11.

The opposition has been criticising the CM for not visiting the trouble-torn areas.

Banerjee had earlier said she would visit the area in May, once normalcy returns.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.