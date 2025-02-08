Vacant posts put NBU in a fix, disrupting administrative and academic functions

The administrative and academic functions of the North Bengal University (NBU)—the oldest varsity in the region, established in 1962—are being disrupted because there has been no vice-chancellor (VC) at the institution for over nine months.

Although there are provisions in the university’s law that allow the temporary appointment of officials by the state higher education department for smooth functioning, some key administrative positions remain vacant, thus adding to the problems.

Currently, NBU doesn’t have a controller of examinations, an audit officer, and a college inspector. Moreover, a single dean oversees the science, arts, commerce, and law faculties.

Mahindra Nath Roy, the dean overseeing the faculties, said the chemistry department is facing problems as instruments have become non-functional and need repair.

“Two major instruments in the department, the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer (NMR) and the Ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis) spectrometer, are not functioning. To repair them, we need ₹10 to 12 lakh,” Roy, who is a professor in the department, said.

“For the funds, we need approval from the VC. The NMR machine is extremely important for a chemistry laboratory as all research scholars need it to determine the content and purity of a sample, as well as its molecular structure,” he added.

Sources said Roy and some others had approached the state higher education department in Calcutta, seeking funds. “But we were told that it would take some time to be approved,” said a source.

Another pressing concern is the delay in issuing degree certificates. Even after completing the courses, students have yet to receive their certificates. This is affecting their career prospects.

The university has not held its convocation for around seven years, adding to the discontent of students and alumni.

“Despite repeated appeals from the university administration, the higher education department has taken limited action. Research-related activities have also been affected,” said a faculty member.

He mentioned that the VC is also the chairman of the faculty council that decides on the coursework of students intending to pursue a PhD.

“As the VC is not there, these students could not start their PhD,” the faculty member added.

The absence of the audit officer, for nearly three months, has created financial

roadblocks.

The finance officer at NBU could not approve the expenses as those need approval from the audit department.

“This has impacted the procurement of laboratory equipment, convening seminars, and certain other university expenses,” said a source.

Swapan Rakshit, the joint registrar of the NBU, said they have repeatedly informed the higher education department about these issues.

“We hope they will appoint the VC and other officials in the concerned posts soon,”

he said.