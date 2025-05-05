TMC leader meets family of abducted 50-year-old farmer by Bangladeshi nationals

Senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh on Sunday visited the family of Ukil Barman, a 50-year-old farmer from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, who was abducted by Bangladeshi nationals over two weeks ago.

Ghosh, who chairs the Cooch Behar municipality and the Uttarbanga Unnayan Parshad, said he had met the family on chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s instructions.

“The chief minister has raised the matter with the central government. We will extend all necessary support to the family until Ukil Barman safely returns home,” Ghosh said, handing over foodgrains and clothes to the family.

Then, Ghosh went to the Border Security Force (BSF) camp at Fulbari and met assistant commandant Rajkumar Singh.

“I was informed that some Bangladeshi goons abducted Barman, but he was rescued by the Bangladesh Border Guard and handed over to their police. However, a case of infiltration has been lodged against him there. I will brief the chief minister in detail,” he added.

On Thursday, Rajesh Yadav, inspector-general of police (north Bengal), also visited the family.

Barman’s wife, Sailabala Barman, pleaded with Ghosh to ensure her husband’s safe return. “We just want him back home,” she said.

Ukil Barman’s sons, Mahadev and Paritosh, who were migrant workers in Kerala, have returned home. “TMC leaders visited us and gave us essential supplies. They also assured us of financial aid. The IG of police had also come. We request everyone to help bring our father back,” said Paritosh.

Barman, a resident of Paschimpara village in Sitalkuchi block, used to farm on two bighas of land beyond the barbed wire fence but inside Indian territory.

On April 16, he was taken away by a group of Bangladeshis after the BSF allegedly shot at a person from the neighbouring country who was reportedly smuggling narcotics into India. That person, Hasinur Mian, 50, died.