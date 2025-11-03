Third edition hill fest and marathon announced, Darjeeling district police to host event

The Darjeeling district police will host a festival and a marathon in the hills next week.

The third edition of the Darjeeling Melo Tea Fest 2025 — with the theme “Tea, Tunes and Strings” — will be held from November 11 to 13. The Darjeeling Hill Marathon, which officers have termed a legacy event of the Darjeeling police, will be hosted for the twelfth consecutive year on December 14.

Praween Prakash, the superintendent of police of Darjeeling, said the festival is being organised in collaboration with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and Manipal Hospitals is the official partner for the marathon.

“The Melo Tea Fest is a vibrant celebration of music, art, tea, local cuisine, tradition, and culture — showcasing the true spirit and identity of the queen of hills. It will be hosted at Chowrasta (mall), the most popular promenade of Darjeeling town,”

said Prakash.

According to the district police chief, the fest blends local traditions with modern creativity. It will feature tea-tasting sessions, artisan markets, cultural performances, a fashion showcase, adventure games, regional cuisine stalls, and open-air concerts.

“The festival will resonate with unforgettable performances by celebrated music artists and iconic bands, turning the hills of Darjeeling into a stage of global rhythm and harmony. This year’s highlight includes English and Nepali rock band competitions with a total cash prize of ₹28 lakh,” Prakash said.

“It also offers a platform for emerging and established artists to perform before a large audience,” he added.

A police officer stated: “The marathon continues to inspire fitness, endurance, and unity. It attracts runners from across India and abroad. Total prize money is ₹9.8 lakh this year. Like previous editions, both events will draw tourists and locals alike. Those visiting the hills during these days will have a different experience.”