Suvendu Adhikari says elections in Bengal impossible without President’s rule

The leader of Opposition in the Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said elections in Bengal could be held only under President’s rule.

“The Election Commission should take note without imposing President’s rule, holding elections in Bengal is impossible,” Adhikari remarked at South 24-Parganas Baruipur where a convoy of BJP lawmakers led by Adhikari faced fierce resistance from the Trinamool workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday afternoon Adhikari, who was suspended from attending the Budget session in the state Assembly, went to Baruipur with a group of party MLAs.

The BJP lawmakers have been protesting against the Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, elected from Baruipur West, over his alleged “undemocratic behaviour” on the floor of the House.

On Tuesday, the Speaker had disallowed a discussion on an adjournment motion brought by the BJP lawmakers, to condemn alleged incidents of violence in different parts of the state during Holi celebrations.

The BJP had planned a rally as a show of strength in Baruipur which was met with force from the ruling party.

While Adhikari and other BJP legislators reached Baruipur, hordes of Trinamool supporters stood on the road with black flags which were waved at Adhikari, a former Trinamool MP and minister in the Mamata Banerjee government before he switched camps.

“At least 30 times lathis hit the vehicle I was travelling in. They (Trinamool supporters) hurled abuses and stones at us. If I had not been inside the vehicle I would have been hit,” said Adhikari.

The leader of Opposition had last week complained of “insecurity” following his controversial statement to throw out Muslim lawmakers from the Assembly if the BJP was voted to power.

The remark was met with equal virulence from the Trinamool MLAs like minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury and Humayun Kabir. The Trinamool had issued a showcause notice to Kabir and warned him against making provocative statements.

“They thought we would get scared with their brute display of power. But we have entered Baruipur. Biman Banerjee could not stop us,” Adhikari later said, addressing party workers. “What the police and the officer-in-charge did today will be taken care of later.”

Adhikari announced the BJP MLAs will gherao the district superintendent of police’s office on March 27.

“Whatever I had to say today I will say on March 27. I don’t want any of our party workers to bleed. They have suffered a lot. The cops in Bengal won’t give protection to them. The central security forces are not allowed to do their jobs,” Adhikari said.