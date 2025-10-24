SP transfer after cracker fury: Dyutiman Bhattacharya faces resident assault claims

The state home and hill affairs department on Thursday ordered the transfer Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the Cooch SP.

Although administrative sources claimed it was a routine transfer, the decision comes after Bhattacharya was accused of assaulting residents on Monday night in Railghumti near his official residence.

A woman lawyer and her family, who live close to the SP’s bungalow, were bursting crackers to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja on Monday night. The woman alleged that Bhattacharya and others arrived there and assaulted them. She did not file a police complaint, but shared CCTV footage and spoke to the media.

On Tuesday afternoon, the woman and others staged a road blockade in Railghumti. As police attempted to disperse them, a tussle ensued, resulting in the arrest of 10 persons, including three women, including the lawyer.

The police filed a case against those arrested, who were produced in court on Wednesday that granted bail to the three women. Five were ordered judicial custody and two police custody.

On Wednesday, BJP supporters demonstrated outside Kotwali police station, demanding action against Bhattacharya. Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition, criticised the incident on social media.

Sandip Karra, deputy commissioner (west) of the Asansol Durgapur police commissionerate, will be the new Cooch Behar SP. Bhattacharya will be the commandant of the third battalion of the state armed police. “It can’t be a routine transfer,” said a BJP leader.