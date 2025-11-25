Siliguri police launch twice-daily traffic bulletin for smoother city travel

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police has introduced a traffic bulletin to ensure hassle-free travel for residents. The new initiative started on Monday.

C. Sudhakar, the commissioner of police, directed that traffic-related information be released in the form of bulletins through social media and the radio, at least twice daily throughout the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quazi Samsuddin Ahmed, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the bulletin will be issued at 8am and 4pm every day.

“Our main objective is to provide up-to-date information on traffic movement in the city to the residents and others visiting the city so they can plan their travel accordingly. The updates will be shared through social networking platforms, All India Radio’s local station, and FM channels to ensure people are aware of the traffic situation in various areas and can travel at their convenience,” he said.

“If there are any major or sudden changes in traffic flow, those updates will be issued immediately in addition to the routine bulletins,” Ahmed added.

Siliguri, widely regarded as the gateway to the northeastern states, is also a major transit point for tourism and a significant commercial hub of the region.

Thousands of people move through the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Siliguri Junction railway stations, the Tenzing Norgay Central Bus Terminus and the Bagdogra airport.

Samrat Sanyal, general secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network, said: “We appreciate the decision taken by the police. Given the current traffic conditions, such an initiative will be very helpful for regular commuters as well as for tourists who move through the city. Based on the updates, the tourists as well as the service providers associated with the industry can draw up the travel plans, choose alternative routes,” said Sanyal.