Silent rally taken out in Calcutta demanding justice for RG Kar victim on her birthday

Sunday marks the first birthday of the medic since her death and also the completion of six months of the rape and murder that took place on August 9 last year

PTI Published 09.02.25, 04:57 PM
Representational Image File picture

The first birthday of the R G Kar Hospital rape-murder victim since her death last year was marked by a silent rally in Kolkata in which doctors and people from all walks of life took part on Sunday.

The rally, which started at College Square near the Calcutta University campus, is scheduled to culminate near R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata, covering a distance of nearly five kilometres.

Sunday marks the first birthday of the medic and also the completion of six months of the rape and murder that took place on August 9 last year.

The participants in the rally, including doctors and people from various other walks of life, had their mouths tied with black clothes and they held placards demanding justice for the victim.

One of the organisers of the protest under the banner of 'Abhaya Manch' said that it was decided that the rally would be a silent one in view of the class 10 West Bengal school board examinations starting on Monday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Dharmendra Pradhan.


