Sikkim to replace bulky chopper with light ones to run between Bagdogra and Gangtok

The tourism and civil aviation department of Sikkim has decided to replace the 23-seater MI-172 helicopter that used to run between Bagdogra and Gangtok with 10-seater light choppers.

The chopper service introduced in March 2024 has been withdrawn from operation. Henceforth, the new choppers, which are comparatively smaller, will be operational, senior officials of the department said on Wednesday.

The department, a source said, intends to start the smaller helicopter service after monsoon, especially during the upcoming Durga Puja holidays, when the footfall of tourists surge.

“It has been decided to stop the existing helicopter service. The state government has sent a notice to Sky One Airways Private Limited, which used to run the service with the twin-engine chopper,” said an official.

The helicopter service continued for 14 months with a fare of ₹4,500 for a 45-minute ride to Gangtok from Bagdogra and vice versa. The Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) used to manage the service.

“It, however, failed to draw an adequate number of passengers. Even though the service was available, most tourists preferred to travel by road, considering the sudden weather changes and the fare,” said a source.

The service had brought additional financial burden on the state government. The state had to bear around ₹20 crore as the estimated annual cost for the service.

“The state has already paid ₹7 crore in the last fiscal and another ₹10 crore in the current financial year. The balance will be paid once the final bill is received from the company concerned,” the source added.

Officials of the department also pointed out that because of its size, the MI-172 chopper could only land on the Burtuk helipad near Gangtok.

“We believe a 10-seater helicopter, which is comparatively smaller, would be more appropriate and practical as it can land easily in different locations,” said an official.

“During the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in October 2023 and the recent natural disaster in north Sikkim, we could have used the smaller helicopter to airlift stranded people, which is not possible with MI-172,” he added.