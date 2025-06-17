Sikkim to bury past for future, time capsule preparation before 100 years of statehood

The Sikkim government is building a time capsule that will preserve archival and biological matters to be opened when the Himalayan state commemorates 100 years of statehood in 2075.

The Time Capsule 2025 will be interred at the Tashiling secretariat in the coming months. It has been conceptualised to mark the golden jubilee year of Sikkim’s statehood.

Sikkim, a Himalayan kingdom, became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.

The 32kg copper-plated capsule will contain Sikkim’s civilisation record capturing tradition and customs, a time-sealed document of the state’s progress until now, a visionary vault of ideas contributed by experts, a time-locked message from the governor and the chief minister and a biological safeguard preserving rare and native seeds that may vanish from the state.

“The capsule is not just a container, it is a technology of remembrance built to last,” said Karma Lama, analyst at the information and public relations department.

Karma, an IT professional, had first seen the time capsule while sitting for an interview with NASA in the USA about seven years ago.

To preserve the content, designers are using oxygen absorbers and silica gel to prevent biological degradation, acid-free paper and archival ink for fade-proof and climate-tolerant storage.

“Mylar bags and borosilicate glass vials are being used to shield seeds and documents from light and air exposure, and calcium carbonate to neutralise long-term acidification and to maintain archival integrity,” said Karma.

While the capsule will be interred at the secretariat, a prototype will be kept at the famous MG Marg in Gangtok for public viewing.

“People will be able to scan a QR code on the prototype to view the details of the contents inside the time capsule,” said Annapurna Alley, secretary, IPR department.

People are being encouraged to contribute matters for the capsule until June 30.

The contents to find a place inside the capsule will be selected by a panel of experts.

A lot of thought has gone into the time capsule concept.

“A Unesco report from 2023 warns that 40 per cent of indigenous cultural practices may be extinct by 2070 because of globalisation,” stated Karma.

The planners said there were reports that 75 per cent of the crop diversity had been lost since the 1900s, while Unesco states that nearly 50 per cent of the world’s 70000-plus languages are at risk of extinction by 2100.

“Studies show that future generations feel more emotionally connected to ancestors when they read personal, preserved handwriting. It is said that such an act builds a psychological bridge of continuity and empathy,”

said Karma.

The time capsule project has a message for 2075.

“If your world needs healing, let these seeds grow.

If your mind needs truth, read our letters.

If your hearts need hope, know we once believed in you.”