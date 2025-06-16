Sikh leaders accuse Sukanta Majumdar of insulting community by hitting cop’s turban

Sikh community leaders in Bengal have accused the state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar of hurting the community’s sentiments by allegedly throwing a cutout of sandals during an agitation, which hit the turban of a Sikh police officer in Calcutta on Thursday.

Many Sikh outfits demanded unconditional apology from Majumdar — also a junior member of the Narendra Modi cabinet — and his arrest.

In Sikhism, the turban (the Dastaar) covers the Kesh (long, unshorn hair) and is a major symbol of socio-religious identity, honour and commitment to the faith.

Inderjeet Singh Sekhon, the general secretary of Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Calcutta, filed a complaint against Majumdar with Kalighat police.

On Sunday, at a news meet at the Press Club here, representatives of various Sikh organisations appealed to the Mamata Banerjee government for action against Majumdar based on the police complaint. The police have started a case against Majumdar.

“The Sikh community expresses its deep anguish and strong condemnation over a highly disturbing incident…. In full public view, Shri Majumdar was seen throwing a slipper that struck the turban (Dastaar) of a Sikh gentleman. The turban holds sacred and unparalleled significance in Sikhism...,” said Sekhon. “Such an act is not only an affront to the Sikh community but also violates the basic fabric of India’s constitutional values.... The deliberate nature of the act is visible....”

Community leaders alleged that this wasn’t the first time a top BJP leader in Bengal had insulted the Sikhs.

Last year, the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari called IPS officer Jaspreet Singh a “Khalistani”, causing a stir nationally. Sikh organisations staged demonstrations in front of the BJP state headquarters in Calcutta for 36 days.

At the Press Club, Sikhs from various gurdwaras of Calcutta, Asansol, Purulia and various other places spoke to the media.

Tejinder Singh, general secretary of Gurdwara Bara Sikh Sangat, said: “This time we have been hurt more than the Suvendu Adhikari incident. It is very shocking and unfortunate that even after three days, Sukanta Majumdar did not bother to offer an explanation or an apology.”

“Majumdar’s act is a direct insult to our turban, and we will not digest it,” he added, warning of a “no vote to the BJP” movement.

Visuals widely circulated on social media by the TMC and others show that while courting arrest, Majumdar had hurled from the police van doors a cutout of a picture of a pair of white-and-blue Hawaii sandals — akin to what the chief minister wears — hit the Sikh cop’s turban.

The TMC on X called the incident an “an insult to every Sikh, every uniformed officer, every Indian who believes in dignity and decency.”

Majumdar could not be contacted for his comment. BJP chief spokesperson for Bengal Samik Bhattacharya claimed: “Our leaders have grown up hearing the tales of bravery of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, and among those leaders Sukanta

Majumdar is one.”

“All of India knows how much the BJP leadership is respectful of the Sikh community. This movement in Calcutta is a planted one, and everyone knows who is behind it,” he added, implying the TMC.