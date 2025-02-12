Shows of strength by Rajbanshis: Two factions of GCPA to hold meetings today

Two factions of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples’ Association (GCPA), the apex organisation of Rajbanshis, have lined up separate shows of strength on Wednesday to celebrate the 515th birth anniversary of Shukladhwaj, also known as Chila Roy, regarded as an undisputed icon of the community.

The timing of the celebrations by the two factions — one owing allegiance to Nagen Roy aka Ananta Maharaj, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, and the other headed by Bangshibadan Barman, who is perceived to be close to the Trinamool Congres — assumes significance as the Assembly polls in Bengal are barely 15 months away.

“Both sides want to showcase their support base to the two major political parties, the BJP and the TMC, in the run-up to the next year’s Assembly polls.... The faction that will be able to put up a larger show will be in a position to bargain harder with the two parties as the contest in north Bengal is likely to be intense in the summer of 2026,” said a political scientist, who did not wish to be named.

The birthday celebration of Chila Roy, who had earned fame as the fiercest fighter in the royal family of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar, is observed in festive mood by the Rajbansjhi community and political leaders from all hues take part in the programmes. In 2022, Mamata Banerjee had attended the inaugural programme of the celebrations organised by Nagen in Cooch Behar.

Several BJP leaders, including central ministers like Nisith Pramanik, had turned up for the concluding programme in the same venue.

“We have sent invitations to the President of India, the Prime Minister, the home minister, and the chief minister, along with descendants of the royal family to attend our programme. But we have not invited any political leader,” said Nirmal Roy, an aide to Nagen told this newspaper before adding that their programme will be held at Baneswar in the Cooch Behar 2 block.

Political personalities have not been invited by Barman, a TMC loyalist who is the chairman of the Rajbanshi Bhasha Academy and the Rajbanshi Development & Welfare Board, either. His faction’s programme will be held at the other end of the district, in Kadamtala of Ghughumari, a locality in Cooch Behar 1 block.

“In north Bengal, votes of Rajbanshis, the largest Scheduled Caste community, decide the results of around half of the 54 Assembly seats in the region.... The TMC and

the BJP have been trying to woo these two leaders (Nagen and Barman) for years to secure votes in Rajbanshi-dominated belts,” said a political veteran in Cooch Behar.

“In the past, Nagen had aligned with the BJP while Barman had sided with the TMC. The situation, however, is fluid now as both the leaders have been maintaining a distance from the parties they had supported earlier. They can swing on any side depending on the deals offered to them. Probably that’s why no political leaders are invited by either faction this time,” added the veteran.

Multiple sources in the BJP said the party’s Bengal unit was upset with Nagen as he had not been active in politics in his area. Similarly, Barman has earned the wrath of local leaders for his comments that often went against the party line and policies despite Mamata agreeing to his demand for recognition of around 200 Rajbanshi-medium schools, run by people close to him.

“Both Nagen and Barman play the identity politics during the poll time and bargain with political parties.... Despite getting favours from political parties, they steer clear of day-to-day politics, which creates problems with local leaders,” said a bureaucrat, who was posted in Cooch Behar.

“Still, the major political parties cannot ignore them in poll time because of their clout in the community. The scale of the birthday celebration is their way of showing their strength,” the bureaucrat added.

Both the factions are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a one-lakh-plus gathering at their respective programmes on Wednesday, for which people would

be brought from far-flung places. Elaborate arrangements for food and temporary stay are being made at the two locations, said sources.

In 2021, the BJP had won most of the Rajbanshi-dominated seats in north Bengal, which helped them bag 77 out of 294 seats in the state. Over the last three-and-a-half years, the TMC has been working hard to put in place its organisation to improve its tally from north Bengal.

“Both leaders are aware of the high stakes in north Bengal... So, they are making special efforts to outdo each other on tomorrow’s celebrations so that they are in a better position to bargain,” said a political observer.