MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 March 2025

7 killed, 8 injured as speeding car hits three e-rickshaws in row in Bengal's Nadia

The incident took place at Lakshmigachha in Chapra area when the e-rickshaw occupants were returning home after shopping for the upcoming Eid festival, says police

PTI Published 14.03.25, 06:37 PM
Representational picture.

Representational picture. Shutterstock picture.

At least seven people, including three women and a child, were killed and eight others were injured when a speeding car hit three e-rickshaws one after another in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Lakshmigachha in Chapra area when the e-rickshaw occupants were returning home after shopping for the upcoming Eid festival, a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A speeding SUV coming from the opposite side hit the three e-rickshaws one after another, leading to the death of seven occupants of the electric vehicles on the spot and injuries to eight others, with two of them being in serious condition, he said.

The injured persons have been admitted to hospitals, the officer said, adding a manhunt has been launched for the driver of the car who fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Nadia Death E-rickshaws
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla warns of retaliatory tariffs impacting US exporters due to Trump’s policies

Tesla says it is important to ensure that the Trump administration's efforts to address trade issues 'do not inadvertently harm US companies'
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting blame on others

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT