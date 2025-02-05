MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sanjiv Goenka announces investment of Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal in next few years

Goenka praises chief minister Mamata Banerjee stating, we now live in a different Bengal which is transformed

PTI Published 05.02.25, 03:44 PM
Sanjiv Goenka.

Sanjiv Goenka. PTI picture.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, on Wednesday announced an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal over the next few years.

Goenka made this announcement at the inauguration of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025. This significant investment will be focused on three key sectors: energy, healthcare, and education.

"We will invest Rs 10,000cr in healthcare, energy and education," he said.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has a diverse portfolio of businesses, including power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, fast-moving consumer goods, media and entertainment, infrastructure, and education.

Goenka praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating: "We now live in a different Bengal which is transformed." He said the chief minister is always accessible and takes quick and transparent decisions.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

