Rivals raise same issue to Centre, Bengal govt: Both GCPA factions harp on Cooch Behar statehood

Leaders of both the factions of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples’ Association (GCPA), who on Wednesday observed the birth anniversary of warrior Shukladhwaj aka Chila Roy, criticised the central and Bengal governments for not meeting their longstanding demand for a separate Cooch Behar state.

Nagen Roy, a Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, who heads one of the GCPA factions did not shy from criticising of the Centre. Bangshibadan Barman, who leads the other group of the GCPA and is perceived to be closer to Trinamool, likewise, criticised the state’s decision to pass a resolution in the Assembly against any further division of Bengal.

Both factions paid tribute to Chila Roy, considered the fiercest fighter of the Cooch Behar royal family, at different venues in Cooch Behar, but seemed to be on the same page.

Both Roy and Barman had taken up the onus to show their strength at the events in different venues to prove their clout among the Rajbanshi population in north Bengal.

“They (the BJP) had assured us that we will get a Union territory but we want a C-category state. This is the third (BJP) government in the Centre and yet, no decision has been made. They (the BJP) took our support to win (Lok Sabha) seats but we don’t know whether they will meet our demand,” said Roy while addressing the people in Baneswar of Cooch Behar.

In 2023, Roy was elected as an MP in the Upper House on a BJP ticket. However, over the past few months, his relationship with the party was strained. Many BJP leaders in Bengal expressed disgruntlement over his remarks and activities.

Despite being a sitting MP of the party, Roy fumed against the BJP and the central government. “I am an MP… even so... I have to seek an appointment of the central ministers with folded hands. This is unacceptable,” Roy added.

“I had also raised the issue in Parliament but they (the Centre) told us that it is a controversial issue. I want to know where the controversy is…. I doubt their intentions,” he added.

Such remarks of Roy have led to political repercussions. Even leaders of the saffron camp have reacted.

“The central leadership seems to have selected him for the MP seat to draw hissupport but he is fuming against us. This is unacceptable and steps should be taken against him,” said a BJP functionary.

Nagen Roy aka Ananta Maharaj (second from right) with GCPA leaders at the public meeting in Baneswar, Cooch Behar, on Wednesday. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

Barman, who held his event at Kadamtala in Ghughumari of Cooch Behar-II block, was equally critical.

“None of the political parties are bothered with our demand. Last year, Didir party (the TMC) and Dadar party (the BJP) passed a resolution in the Assembly against the division of the state. We want the Centre to follow the agreement of merger that was signed in 1949 (between the Cooch Behar royals and the Indian government),” said Barman.

He was referring to the resolution passed in the Bengal Assembly in August last year.

Bangshibadan Barman, who heads a faction of the GCPA, speaks at the public meeting in Kadamtala of Ghughumari in Cooch Behar-I block on Wednesday. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

While Roy was put in the MP’s post by the BJP, the TMC government of Bengal has put Barman in the post of the Rajbanshi Bhasha Academy and the Rajbanshi Development and Cultural Board constituted in the state.

Political analysts opined that the duo were trying to exert pressure on the TMC and the BJP as they know that Rajbanshis decided the results of around half of the 54 Assembly seats of north Bengal.

“Their support base has always been the bargaining chip and that is why, both leaders were put in important posts by TMC and BJP. But now that they have resorted to such blatant criticism, it would be interesting to see how TMC and BJP handle them,” said an observer.

In Baneswar, around 50,000 people had assembled at the event hosted by Roy while Barman’s meeting witnessed around 15,000 GCPA supporters.

“Earlier, around one lakh people used to come to Nagen Roy’s event but this year, the turnout was much less. However, in Bangshibadan Barman’s meeting, the turnout of supporters was more than last year,” said a senior political functionary privy to the political developments of the district.