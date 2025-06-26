Rain likely to lash Bengal till July 2, IMD warns of heavy showers in pockets

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in some districts of South Bengal during the next two days and thereafter due to the presence of strong monsoon flow and light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely in some districts of West Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that a low pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation at 8.30 am on June 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh over the next few days.

According to the IMD, South Bengal is set to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places across all districts till July 2.

On June 26, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Purulia and Jhargram districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph and lightning are also expected in one or two places across South Bengal.

On June 27, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Hooghly districts, alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The wet spell is expected to persist, with widespread light to moderate rainfall continuing across South Bengal on June 28.

The intensity is likely to increase again on June 29, with heavy showers predicted in Bankura, Hooghly, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum and West Medinipur.

On June 30, similar rainfall patterns are expected in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Burdwan and West Medinipur.

The IMD also forecasts heavy rain in Purulia and Jhargram on July 1, while all districts are expected to receive widespread showers on July 2.

Forecast for North Bengal

In North Bengal, light to moderate rain is likely across all districts from June 26.

On June 27, isolated heavy rain is expected in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at a few places.

The intensity of the rain is expected to increase further from June 28 to 30, with Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar likely to witness heavy showers, along with thunder and lightning.

The IMD has warned of potential landslides in the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong due to intense rainfall.

Low-lying areas across both regions may face temporary waterlogging and reduced visibility, leading to possible traffic disruptions.

Advisories have been issued asking residents to avoid open fields during lightning, not take shelter under trees or electric poles and refrain from contact with water bodies.

Squally weather with surface wind speeds reaching 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely along the Odisha–West Bengal coasts and over the north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The sea condition is expected to remain rough till Thursday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal–Odisha coast and the north Bay of Bengal for the next 24 hours.