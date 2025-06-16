‘Pran dhara’ project: Natural springs across Kalimpong blocks set for green revival

Hill springs are gifts of nature, but when trees are cut, these gifts also disappear.

The Kalimpong district administration, to ensure long-term water security in the region, has launched a new initiative — "Pran Dhara" — to rejuvenate natural hill springs that are gradually drying up with a focus on planting trees, among other initiatives.

The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with a non-government organisation, Prasari.

The aim is to revive 219 springs across all four blocks of Kalimpong district — Kalimpong-I, Gorubathan, Pedong, and Lava — encompassing over 1,500 households.

“The ‘Pran Dhara’ project focuses on rejuvenating drying springs through a community-led approach, active participation of self-help groups, and convergence of irrigation-related government schemes,” said Samirul Islam, the block development officer of Gorubathan.

An official explained that NGO Prasari has been working on water and nutrition security in Kalimpong for over a decade.

The current initiative focuses on scientifically identifying recharge zones of springs and restoring landscapes through targeted plantation efforts.

A plantation drive has been initiated at Gorubathan Tar area over the past week, with saplings planted across all major spring catchment zones.

The plan is to plant 52,000 trees to strengthen groundwater recharge capacity and support the local ecosystem.

“The plantation movement is not just ecological, but it is also strategic,” said an official involved in the project.

“By focusing on the relationship between natural resources and groundwater recharge, the project aims to create sustainable and community-managed water sources,” he added.

The project will be monitored at the district level, in coordination with block administrations and relevant departments like irrigation and agriculture. Authorities are hopeful that this initiative will play a crucial role in securing year-round water supply for vulnerable communities in the hills in the days to come.