MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 October 2025

Overwork for SIR kills employee: Opposition blames government for Malda panchayat staffer’s death

Deceased Jadu Mandal, 35, was a village-level entrepreneur (VLE), a contractual employee under the Dakshin Chandipur panchayat in Manikchak, Malda

Soumya De Sarkar Published 16.10.25, 09:26 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A contractual panchayat employee in Manikchak block of Malda district died of a brain stroke on Monday, triggering protests from the Opposition which alleged he was a victim of overwork related to jobs ahead of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal.

Deceased Jadu Mandal, 35, was a village-level entrepreneur (VLE), a contractual employee under the Dakshin Chandipur panchayat in Manikchak, Malda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition parties have accused the administration of subjecting contractual workers to “tremendous stress” over SIR related work.

Mandal, a resident of Uttar Nanditola village, died of stroke on Monday morning at Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH).

Mandal had been working at the Manikchak block office, brought under deputation from his panchayat office.

Mandal had been entering voter details in Excel sheets for the upcoming SIR exercise, according to his colleagues and family members.

They alleged that Mandal and several other VLEs had been forced to work continuously and for long hours on Friday and Saturday without adequate rest.

Following his death, colleagues staged a protest in front of the block development office with Mandal’s body on Monday before his last rites.

On Wednesday, Debajyoti Sinha, the district secretary of CITU, the labour wing of the CPM, said that “excessive workload and stress” made Mandal seriously ill.

RELATED TOPICS

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Bengal Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mission Mandal: In Bihar seat-sharing deal, BJP undercuts identity politics

The fragmentation of Bihar’s Mandal bloc into smaller caste-based outfits has only helped the BJP’s game plan. With Nitish weakened and other Mandal leaders divided, the saffron party has found greater room for manoeuvre
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Modi is a great man and he has assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT