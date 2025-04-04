Outcry over fraudulent bank debits 

Several account holders of Bandhan Bank demonstrated in front of the bank’s branch at Malda's Malior area under Harishchandrapur police station in Malda on Wednesday evening, alleging at least three of them lost more than ₹9 lakh from their bank accounts.

The bank authorities, they claimed, could not come up with a satisfactory explanation for the withdrawals.

The branch manager of the bank, however, claimed the three account holders were victims of cyber fraud as they had either shared OTPs or clicked on malicious links.

The complainants, however, said they did not make any such mistake.

Abdur Rahaman, the husband of the local panchayat head Setara Khatun, said that a few months back, a sum of ₹4,48,800 was arbitrarily debited from his savings account in Bandhan Bank's Malior branch.

“I immediately brought the matter to the notice of the branch manager and complained to the cybercrime police station. I have not got the amount back. I did not share any OTP with anyone nor click on any link," Rahaman said.

Mohammad Piarul Islam of Purba Belsur, a village in Harishchandrapur, said he lost ₹4 lakh some months back through eight fraudulent transactions.

"Although the money was later sent back to my bank account in two phases, the amount was withheld. I was told by some bank employees that I would not get a refund of the entire amount,” said Islam.

Another account holder, Ishak Ali of Dumuria village, said ₹1.15 lakh was debited from his account in February this year.

“I informed the bank authorities and the cybercrime wing. But I am yet to get the money back," he said.

The protest was withdrawn after bank authorities assured that necessary steps would be taken.

Sanjib Mandal, the branch manager, said they were trying to recover the money.

“The money was debited as account holders shared OTPs or clicked fraudulent links by mistake or ignorance. Some of them have received a portion of the sum and we are trying to recover the rest,” he said.

Cybercrime police officers, when contacted, said investigations were on.