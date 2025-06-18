One arrested by Kalimpong police for alleged role in burglaries of temples and monasteries

Kalimpong police arrested a key suspect for his alleged role in the burglary of temples and monasteries in the district.

Accused Kiran Darji, 30, a resident of Sichey in Gangtok, was arrested on Monday. He was trying to enter Nepal, police sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past two months, Kalimpong reported theft from six places of worship — the 3rd Mile Hanuman Mandir, Shiva Mandir near Lava, Nag Mandir at 6th mile and three monasteries at 16th Mile, Samalbong and Sherpa Gaon (Gorubathan block). Police said that the burglars mostly stole money donated by followers and puja items.

“During investigation, we realised that the burglars were using a Maruti Alto car bearing a Sikkim registration number,” said Bhanu Rai, the DSP (headquarters)

of Kalimpong.

The investigators also zeroed in on a few cellphone numbers that they suspected the burglars were using.

“We had increased patrolling and naka check points across the district following the thefts,” said Rai.

The suspects had managed to avoid the checks until Friday.

“On Friday we had set up a naka check under Jhaldhaka police station and spotted the car but it made a U-turn and fled from the spot on seeing the police check point there,”

said Rai.

The Jhaldhaka police immediately contacted their counterparts at Nagarkata in Jalpaiguri district.

The fleeing car, however, hit the mobile van of Nagarkata police and fled further towards Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district.

Later it was found that the fleeing car had overturned and the suspects had abandoned the car.

Kalimpong police found out that the unclaimed car seized by Mal bazar police was the same that they were looking for.

“Following technical investigation we tracked some cellphone numbers and found that one of the persons (Darji) had one of the tracked numbers in the Khoribari-Panitanki area (under Darjeeling district),” said Kalyan Gurung, the DSP of the district enforcement branch.

Kalimpong police formed two Special Investigation Team (SITs) to investigate the thefts at religious places.

Sources said that the suspect admitted his role in the crime along with other

members.

“We suspect he is addicted to chemical substances,” said the source.