MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 02 March 2025

North Bengal Medical College & Hospital on-contract staff seek pay hike

Pratima Chakraborty, a member of the forum, said that despite working at the facility for years, they did not even have identity cards

Binita Paul Published 02.03.25, 11:36 AM
The North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on the fringes of Siliguri.

The North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on the fringes of Siliguri. File image

The North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) Contractual Workers’ Welfare Forum demonstrated on the medical college premises on Saturday for an hour.

Since Friday, forum members — contractual workers engaged at the NBMCH through private agencies — launched a seven-day symbolic protest over their demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are around 450 contractual workers at the NBMCH. We want a revision of our salaries, monthly pay slips, proper identity cards and proper assignment of duty in a rotational manner. Also, we want paid off-days on Sundays,” said Bhadru Singha, president of the forum.

According to him, some contractual employees have been working for around 22 years at the NBMCH.

Pratima Chakraborty, a member of the forum, said that despite working at the facility for years, they did not even have identity cards.

Sanjay Mallick, the NBMCH medical superintendent cum-vice-principal, said they were looking into the issues.

“We will talk to the agencies concerned (who have engaged the contractual staff)," he said.

"As far as assigning duties on a rotational basis is concerned, there are areas, for example, the labour ward, where only those who are trained for the specific jobs can be posted. Even then, we will see to it,” the NBMCH medical superintendent said.

RELATED TOPICS

Pay Hike North Bengal Medical College & Hospital
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Market slide isn’t over: Rs 85 trillion wiped out, experts say stocks aren’t cheap enough

GDP numbers look strong, but weak earnings, persistent foreign outflows, and uncertainty regarding Donald Trump's tariffs, alongside fears of a global slowdown, are weighing on the markets
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Quote left Quote right

Zelenskyy does not want peace. He is obsessed with prolonging the war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT